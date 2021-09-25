Germany: Three Main Candidates Run To Succeed Merkel on Sunday

Some 60 million voters are called to the polls to elect the new Parliament and thus also a new government for the next four years.

Germany's election campaign concluded on Friday ahead of parliamentary elections to be held on Sept. 26 when three main candidates will seek to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been in office for almost 16 years.

On Sunday, some 60 million voters are called to the polls to elect the new Parliament and thus also a new government for the next four years.

Armin Laschet representing the conservative party currently in power, Olaf Scholz from the Social Democrats, and Annalena Baerbock running for the Green party are the three candidates vying to succeed Merkel.

According to the latest polls, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has a narrow lead of around 25 percent over the conservative bloc made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), which has 22 percent.

COVID-19 pandemic recovery, taxes, retirement, foreign policy, and internal security were the main issues discussed by the candidates who voiced substantial differences.

In their electoral programs, the candidates made the protection of the planet one of the top priorities for the next four years and pledged to limit global warming to 1.5ºC.

"We need a renewal for Germany. We need a change of government, and we want a government led by the SPD," candidate and current Economy Minister Olaf Scholz said.

"It does matter who governs our country. The government's line, its future, and that of its children is at stake...If Germany is to remain stable, Armin Laschet must become Chancellor", Merkel stressed to support her party's candidate.