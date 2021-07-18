    • Live
News > Germany

Germany Records at Least 156 Dead People Due to Floods

  • People wait in a flooded street, Germany, Jul 16, 2021.

    People wait in a flooded street, Germany, Jul 16, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @Complex

Published 18 July 2021
The federal government will allocate over US$350 million to support the victims and to start recovery in the most affected regions.

On Sunday, Germany's federal authorities announced that at least 156 people have died due to heavy rainfalls, which have affected much of Western Europe in recent weeks. 

The highest number of victims belongs to the Ahrweiler region in Rhineland-Palatinate with 110 dead people. Meanwhile, 27 people died in Belgium, pushing the death toll to 183 across Europe.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the Schuld village, which was devastated by heavy rainfall.

"We must hurry. We must be faster in the fight against climate change," Merkel said while describing the landscape as "surreal and phantasmagoric."

Merkel was accompanied by the head of the regional government Malu Dreyer, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who declared that the aid plan exceeds US$350 million.

The emergency status remains in western regions such as Wassenberg, and North Rhine-Westphalia, where a dam broke, causing major damages down waters.

The water level lowered in the last 48 hours, and rescue operation teams continue to search for survivors.

