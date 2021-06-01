Russia Blasts the United States' Spying on European Politicians

German media reported that the United States spied on European politicians with the consent of Denmark.

The Russian Foreign Ministry denounced on Tuesday the U.S. spying on European politicians because, as stated by the spokeswoman of this body, Maria Zakharova, the practice that has historically been carried out with the support of Denmark is only "the tip of the iceberg."

"I think it is the tip of the iceberg, and the situation is much more serious for NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) member countries themselves," the spokeswoman said in statements to local media.

She also pointed out that high-ranking officials of NATO member countries and the European Union prefer not to talk about the issue because it is not convenient for them. However, she added that "the truth is much worse than what now appears in the media. I don't think they even know what is going on in their space," he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized that the United States has excluded itself from any system of legal coordinates, "they are the overseers of everyone and everything," she stressed.

This Sunday, May 30, a local German newspaper and German broadcasters revealed that Danish intelligence services helped the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) monitor European politicians.

A new report alleging the ���� was spying on European leaders through ���� intelligence services is not the first of this kind. Washington has been caught before, but there’s no will in the ���� to assert its independence. ⬇️https://t.co/PKJudMTTb5 pic.twitter.com/EWFw8DMukY — Alexander Alimov (@A__Alimov) May 31, 2021

According to information from these media outlets, an operations center near Copenhagen was used for wiretapping by U.S. intelligence from 2012 to 2014.

The NSA scandal began in 2013 following the publication by Der Spiegel of revelations by Edward Snowden, a former official of the central intelligence agency, about U.S. spying on European targets.

The U.S. also connected to the submarine internet cables of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE). It spied on high-ranking personalities in Germany, Sweden, Norway, and France, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.