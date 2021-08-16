Extinction Rebellion Calls for Climate Protest in Berlin

Widespread concern about climate change is based on scientific evidence. In July, for example, land and ocean surface temperatures were 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the 20th century average.

On Monday, Extinction Rebellion convened hundreds of people in Berlin to demand more climate-friendly policies from the German state.

“The government is failing! That is why society has to take a stand against the climate catastrophe and the extinction of species, ”Parents for Future activist Eileen Krausse said, as reported by Berlin Spectator.

Environmental activists marched towards Parliament and the Chancellery and held a sit-in in front of the Brandenburg Gate, which caused traffic cuts and even interruptions of the subway lines that circulate below the area.

During this week, Extinction Rebellion will carry out several rallies to sensitize the German political class about the importance of the fight against climate change. This will happen just five weeks before the Sep. 26 general elections, in which global warming will be one of the main issues due to the serious floods that left over 180 dead in July.

"The government wants to prevent climate change-related protests at any cost before the elections," Extinction Rebellion said. The protesters, mostly young, carried banners with slogans such as "Climate crisis = mass murder", "Climate protection is not illegal" or "Reduce CO2 or explode."

The concern about global ecosystem transformations has attracted the attention of several scientific organizations around the world. On Aug. 13, for example, the National Office for Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed that July was the hottest month "ever recorded" so far.

In that month, land and ocean surface temperatures were 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the 20th century average, which stood at 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit. This exceeds the records that NOAA began to keep 142 years ago.