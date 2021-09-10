Construction of Nord Stream 2 Completed, Gazprom Reports

The project includes two pipelines and intends to transport some 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Nord Stream 2 will increase the delivery capacities of Nord Stream 1 and double the supply of natural gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was completed on Friday morning, Russian company Gazprom informed. In a statement issued on Friday, Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Saint Petersburg-based energy giant, said that “at 8.45am this morning Moscow time, work on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed.”

The pipeline operator specified that the Danish and German sections of the second Nord Stream 2 pipeline were connected on Friday, although its completion was hampered by opposition from several countries, including the United States.

200,858th & final section of Nordstream 2 put in place. pic.twitter.com/Yx6YYC479H — Brian Precious #BDS #GTTO #Rebeccalongbailey (@brian_precious) September 8, 2021

The project was carried out by the firm Nord Stream AG, founded by Gazprom, and has investments from the companies ENGIE, OMV, Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall Dea. Construction of the pipeline began in 2018.

Its starting point is located in the town of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad oblast. From there, the pipeline runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, through the economic zones and territorial waters of Denmark, Finland and Sweden, and ends in the German town of Greifswald.

The gas pipeline features a total length of 1,234 kilometers, and is intended to transport some 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Compared to other routes for supplying Russian natural gas to Europe, Nord Stream 2 is 2,000 kilometers shorter.

This year, Russia plans to supply 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas through Nord Stream 2. Gazprom announced that they plan to put the pipeline into operation before the end of the year.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the start of commercial supply of Russian gas to Europe depends on “the position of the German regulator.” “We hope that millions of European consumers will soon be able to receive Russian gas by a shorter, cheaper and more environmentally friendly route,” she said.

In early June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the pipeline allows consumers in Germany to receive cheaper gas than they can get through pipelines passing through other countries.

Gazprom head Alexei Miller said in July that among the goals of the pipeline construction is “a decrease in the cost of gas for end consumers due to a shorter transportation route.”

At the same time, the gas that will pass through this pipeline is better from an ecological point of view, as it is the cleanest in the world. Cost and environmental damage are reduced thanks to new, modern pipelines and fewer compressor stations.