"I would like to note that despite the coronavirus pandemic, which remains a major hindrance to restoring our business contacts in full, mutual trade has begun to expand," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Germany is one of the "priority partners in politics and the economy," as he met with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"In January-May, this figure reached almost 33 percent to exceed $21 billion. Counter capital investment has come close to the $30 billion marks," the Russian president added.

The meeting takes place as Merkel is due to step down as Federal Chancellor following the parliamentary elections in September after serving 16 years in office as one of the top politicians within the European Union and on the world stage.