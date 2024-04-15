Gaza Strip: WHO Criticizes Israel for Limiting Humanitarian Aid

Human rights groups and UN institutions have repeatedly denounced Israel's indiscriminate targeting of its personnel in Gaza, as well as impediments to aid distribution.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) criticized Israel for limiting access and delaying humanitarian missions in the Gaza Strip, while calling for security guarantees.

Our efforts to deliver aid and restore hospitals are hampered by limited access, mission denials and delays, and continuing security challenges, the WHO lamented on its X account.

"We urgently need clearer security guarantees, a functional conflict resolution mechanism and predictable and accelerated movement through checkpoints to flood Gaza with aid and support the restoration of the health system," it stressed.

Last week, the agency's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the Strip's once robust medical system has been shattered by Israeli attacks.

On the same social media, he criticized the destruction caused by Israeli troops in the Gaza town of Khan Yunis, where several hospitals were damaged.

'Mountains of waste and hundreds of mass graves'



Some 700,000 Palestinians in north Gaza are facing a health crisis as environmental contamination in the area has reached “unprecedented levels”, says Gaza’s media office.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/vWefez0pjj pic.twitter.com/x3lBhJWl1G — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 15, 2024

A WHO team that visited the city to assess health facilities described the destruction as "disproportionate to anything you can imagine."

Not a single building or road is intact, only rubble and earth, he noted.

Earlier this month, the army killed seven activists from the non-governmental organization World Central Kitchen, an action that provoked a wave of international condemnation and repudiation.