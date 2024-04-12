60 Israeli Bombings Hit Gaza Over the Last 24 Hours

On the 189th day of their offensive, Israeli occupation forces hit locations in the northern, central and southern areas of Gaza.

On Friday, a new Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Gaza left at least 29 Palestinians dead and dozens of people injured.

The Israeli occupation forces admitted that their airforce has attacked over 60 targets in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours

On the 189th day of their offensive, Israeli occupation forces bombed locations in the northern, central and southern areas of Gaza, teleSUR correspondent Noor Harazeen reported.

“Israel intensified its attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp, where dozens of people died in a new ground invasion,” she added, specifying that 89 Palestinians died during the last 24 hours in Gaza.

The text reads, "Our contributor, Noor Harazeen, informs us that this is the Eid Al-Fitr's second day in Gaza and a small group of people are calling on the international community to put more pressure on Israel to halt the genocide it has been carrying out for 6 months."

“With this, the death toll in Gaza since October 7 amounts to 33,690 Palestinians, while the number of wounded already exceeds 76,000 people,” Harazeen recalled, emphasizing that the situation in hospitals in Gaza continues to deteriorate.

“Currently, doctors request that Israel allow medical supplies into Gaza. To alleviate the situation in the hospitals, they also ask that more patients and more wounded be able to leave the Gaza Strip to receive humanitarian aid,” the telesur correspondent mentioned.

On Friday, Jamie McGoldrick, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator overseeing crisis relief in Gaza, denounced that security conditions for humanitarian personnel have not improved since the attack on the seven World Central Kitchen workers, who were killed by an Israeli bombing while they were traveling in a car.

This tragedy has not led to changes to improve the security of the movements of convoys or humanitarian missions within the Strip, where Israel does not allow humanitarian workers to have radios, cell phones, or other communication systems.