Gaza Massacre Continues: 33,686 Killed in 190 Days of Siege

In 190 days of war in the Gaza strip, the Israeli genocide in the region continues, the Zionist forces has taken the life of 33,686 people, and injuring 76,309, according to figures confirmed by the Palestine Health authorities.

The Palestinian government’s Ministry of Health emphasizes that two-thirds, approximately 19,800, of those killed by the Israeli occupation forces are women and children.

According to the daily report of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the Israeli "army" carried out only five massacres against entire families during the last 24 hours, killing 52 people and injuring 95, and two Palestinians were killed in an air strike around the residential town of Sheikh Zayed in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Air Force intensified its attacks in the central region and reached the Zaytoun and Daraj neighbourhoods, as well as the Fakhari area south-east of Khan Yunis. They in turn bombed the areas east of Jabalia and in Al-Nuseirat destroyed a tower of the camp and killed a Palestinian, according to the correspondent of the Al-Mayadeen news agency.

Also, the tenssions have rised due some attacks of Zionist colonists on Palestians in al-Mughayyir village, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah, torching several houses and vehicles, according to security sources.

On the other hand, Israel continues atackin areas declared as "secured", reports the Qatari news agency Al-Jazeera. "Areas the Israeli military announced had been cleared and secured, and Hamas operatives have been eliminated show the inadequacy, the false narrative and the contradiction for the most part", says the source.

Gaza is experiencing its hardest moment in decades. Israel does not allow humanitarian aid entrancy amid the international pressures also for attacking NGO personnel authorized by their own army, and tens of people hace died of starvation and dehydration.