Iran Launched Third Batch of Missiles Against Israel

All missiles launched from Iran are named after Gaza in support of the Palestinian people.

Hisham Wannous, teleSUR correspondent in the Middle East, confirmed in an interview with the media that Iran has already launched the third batch of ballistic missiles against Israel in response to the attacks on the Irani consulate in Damascus, Syria.

Wannous stated that this is a complex operation that is integrated into several phases. First of all, the drones have been launched, which according to the Revolutionary Guard Corps are dozens that according to the United States were launched to distract the Israeli anti-war defense, the so-called "steel dome".

"Some missiles are already arriving at the military bases, which are the target of these attacks," the correspondent said. Other media already report the first detonations of hypersonic missiles in the Naguev desert and that some others impacted in the international desert of Bengornio, in the southwest of Tel Aviv.

The expert said that Iran stated that the operation will continue until this reaches all its objectives. Possibly the answer extends until the morning of Sunday, April 14.

Iran affirmed in the UN that the response is based on Article 51 of the UN Charter (attack in self-defense) following the attack in Damascus. "The matter is over, but the Israeli regime may make another mistake and then Iran's reaction will be much more severe. This is a conflict between Iran and the Israeli regime, the US should keep its distance," said the Iranian diplomats in the UN.

"This confrontation is between Iran and the Zionist regime," Iran’s envoys to the UN said, warning the United States not to intervene to help its ally in the region, if not, the response against them will also be harsh. They also called Jordan to not cooperate with the Israeli occupation forces.

The war cabinet in Israel affirmed that the confrontation will spread for several days, is going to spread for several days, and you’re preparing a counter-counter. Iran warned that if Israel makes another mistake and attacks Iran’s interests again Iran’s response will be tougher.