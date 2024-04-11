    • Live
Israeli Aviation Continues to Wreak Havoc on Civilians in Gaza

  • Ruins of a multifamiliar building in the strip, April 11, 2024

    Ruins of a multifamiliar building in the strip, April 11, 2024 | Photo: X/ @SANAEnOfficial

Published 11 April 2024
Opinion

One of the areas attacked was the Firas Market, one of the most populous in Gaza, where some 6 people were killed and 20 others injured.

Gazan civilian areas were targeted by Israeli aircraft, causing several deaths and a large number of injuries.

One of the areas attacked was the Firas Market, one of the most populous in Gaza, where some 6 people were killed and 20 others injured.

According to the testimony of the witnesses of the event, the Zionist aviation launched at least two missiles on the civilian zone, the explosion left great chaos in the area, burying under the rubble several people, which are trying to be rescued by civilian emergency services.

Another area attacked was a shopping mall located inside the refugee camp, Nuseirat, which has been the victim of several bombings by Israel for several weeks.

On the other hand, attacks also occurred in the Rafah and Shati areas, where a total of 5 martyrs were killed and more than 20 wounded.

These aggressions are part of the 63 people killed in Gaza by the occupying forces, during this day number 188 of Zionist aggression against Palestine. These days of genocide total 33,545 dead and 76,094 injured, including child victims.

