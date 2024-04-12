Gaza Strip: Israel Killed 89 Palestinians in the Last 24 Hours

Helicopters also struck at least three houses in the neighborhoods of al-Zaytoun, al-Shuja'iya and al-Rimal in the same city, killing several people.

On Friday, medical sources reported that Israeli armed forces killed 89 Palestinians and wounded 120 others in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip.

In its most recent report on the subject, the territory's health authorities detailed that, since the start of the new cycle of violence on 7 October, at least 33,634 people have lost their lives there and another 76,214 have been injured.

The official Wafa news agency reported that 29 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an early morning bombing of a house in the Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City.

Helicopters also struck at least three houses in the neighborhoods of al-Zaytoun, al-Shuja'iya and al-Rimal in the same city, killing several people.

Much of the West’s criticism of Israel has focused on PM Netanyahu, but experts say his approach to the war on Gaza has broader support https://t.co/IoJvGhVqsM pic.twitter.com/h0HPN2WWRe — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 12, 2024

According to the source, the aircraft fired shells into the northern areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp, where a senior Palestinian police officer was killed in an attack yesterday.

Numerous citizens there were injured in an Israeli raid on a school housing a displaced person.

Wafa said Civil Defense teams recovered the decomposed bodies of 13 people in the Al-Balad area and in the Al-Amal neighborhood in the southern city of Khan Yunis.