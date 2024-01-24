    • Live
Gaza Strip: Lebanon & Jordan Insist on End To Israeli Aggression

Published 24 January 2024
They also discussed the need to comprehensively address the causes of the conflict, putting an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of the Palestinian state.
 

On Wednesday, Lebanon's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, insisted on an end to the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the UN Security Council session, the parties exchanged views and data on the latest developments in Gaza and the region, the X account of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry reported here.

At the same time, the headlines agreed on the importance of stopping the war and the danger of its continuation.

They also discussed the need to comprehensively address the causes of the conflict, putting an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of the Palestinian state.

In this context, Bou Habib held a dialogue with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, and they pointed out the importance of Palestinian unity as the basic gateway to restoring rights and achieving the promised state.

As part of his activities in New York, the Lebanese minister held talks with his counterparts from Norway, the United Kingdom, Austria and Switzerland, in addition to meeting with US officials and the Chinese delegate to the Security Council.

