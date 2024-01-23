Death Toll in Gaza From Israeli Attacks Rises to 25,490

On Tuesdayt, the Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra confirmed that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 25,490 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli army killed 195 Palestinians and wounded 354 others over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian authorities said, adding that a number of victims are still under the rubble, and ambulances and the civil defense crew cannot reach them.

On Monday, the Israeli army intensified its assault on the southern Khan Younis city, storming hospitals and killing dozens of Palestinians, making it the fiercest fighting in the area so far.

The Health Ministry and the Palestinian Red Crescent have denounced attacks against the Nasser and Al Amal hospitals, which continue to be besieged by Israeli occupation troops since yesterday.

While the legal experts in the “civilized world” argue and haggle over words and definitions on what’s happening in #Gaza



my people are killed by #Israel and left to decompose in the streets



Obviously “self-defense” eh! pic.twitter.com/IML7kAnsai — Abier (@abierkhatib) January 23, 2024

"The Nasser medical complex is exposed to shrapnel, endangering the lives of patients, staff and displaced people," Al Qudra said, specifying that the Israeli Army carried out artillery attacks in the vicinity of the hospital.

He also noted that both hospitals are "in extreme danger" and called for "urgent intervention" to protect the medical centers and facilitate the movement of ambulances to and from them.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army suffered its deadliest single attack on Monday, in which 21 soldiers were killed in central Gaza.

The soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings when militants launched a rocket-propelled grenade at a nearby tank, triggering a premature explosion that resulted in the collapse of the buildings while the soldiers were either inside or nearby.