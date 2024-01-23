Gaza Strip: Foreign Ministers Discuss Crisis at UNSC

United Nations figures estimate that at least 1.7 million people are displaced inside Gaza, while 335 died and 1,161 were wounded in the facilities of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

On Tuesday, the Security Council is holding a high-level open debate to discuss the Middle East conflict, including the Palestinian question, while the region is considered a powder keg by the Secretary General himself.

The ministerial meeting brings together foreign ministers and world representatives amidst the worsening situation of civilians in Gaza, hostilities over the Red Sea or the West Bank and rising tensions between Iraq and Iran.

Among the speakers will be the head of the UN, António Guterres, following his recent calls at the summits of the Non-Aligned Movement and the G77 and China to redouble efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading further.

The head of the organization assured that he will not relent in his call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages in the Strip.

At the same time, he described as unacceptable the refusal to accept the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine and the lack of the right to a state for the people of the illegally occupied territories.

"Israel's military operations have spread mass destruction and killed civilians on a scale unprecedented during my tenure as secretary-general," he remarked.

“Denying statehood to the Palestinian people would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security; exacerbate polarization; and embolden extremists everywhere,” he further said.

Other speakers will include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, the latter representing the country chairing the Security Council for the month of January.

For their part, the health authorities of the Strip estimate that more than 25,000 people died as a result of the intense attacks, while almost 63,000 were wounded.