Israel Attacks on Five Refugee Centers Leave 40 Dead in Gaza

On Monday, Israeli occupation forces killed 40 Palestinians during bombings on five shelters, where nearly 30,000 displaced people were taking refuge in Jan Yunis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, which is now the focal point of the ongoing clashes.

"They were considered safe centers, and the occupation army had urged citizens to seek refuge in them. Later, they committed a massacre there," stated the spokesperson for the Gaza government.

In the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported that Israeli occupation forces killed 190 people and injured 340 Palestinian civilians, bringing the death toll to 25,295 and 63,000 injured after 108 days since the start of the Israeli offensive against Gaza.

Two of the attacked locations were the Khalidiya school and Al Mawasi, west of Jan Yunis, where the medical staff of the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that Israeli forces prevented the arrival of ambulances.

The countries that say Israel is NOT committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza:



Germany����: Responsible for the 20th century’s first genocide in Namibia, the Holocaust and Nazi atrocities



UK����: Responsible for imperial crimes all over the world including catastrophic… pic.twitter.com/dgt1vHnRL5 — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) January 22, 2024

"Ambulances cannot transport the wounded to Jan Yunis," the Red Crescend said, alerting that they had completely lost contact with their teams on-site due to the ground offensive.

Israeli tanks and military vehicles also cordoned off the Al Nasser medical complex and Al Amal hospital, where at least another 20 civilians lost their lives in an airstrike.

The vicinity of Al Aqsa University, west of Jan Yunis, where displaced people are also located, was also bombed by fighter planes, as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.