Massive March in Brussels for Gaza Ceasefire Before EU Meetings

On Sunday, nearly 9,000 people participated in a march in Brussels, demanding concrete measures from Belgium to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensure justice for the Palestinian people.

As the current president of the Council of the European Union (EU), Belgium is called upon to play a central role in promoting a fair solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Monday, the European Union Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the situation in the Middle East in Brussels. The 27 EU foreign ministers will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz before separate talks with Riyad al-Maliki, the top diplomat of the Palestinian Authority.

The Sunday march was initiated by a coalition of Belgian civil society organizations, which warned against any promotion of war crimes, attacks on civilians, anti-Semitism, or racism.

Over the past three months, Israeli occupation forces have murdered over 24,000 Palestinians, most of whom were women, children, and the elderly.

Nearly 1.9 million people have been forcibly displaced, and a significant portion of civil infrastructure has been completely destroyed.

"Belgium officially announced its support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israeli aggression on Gaza filed with the International Court of Justice. Caroline Gennez, the development cooperation minister, voiced the country’s official decision across social media," TMJ News Network reported.