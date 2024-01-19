Gaza Strip: Israel Killed 119 Journalists

Two weeks ago, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate warned that 25 members of the Gaza syndicate are in need of urgent medical treatment abroad.

On Friday, authorities in the coastal enclave charged that the Israeli army has killed 119 journalists in the Gaza Strip since the start of the new cycle of violence on October 7.

The Government Information Office condemned in a brief statement the death of Wael Abu Fannouna, director general of the Al-Quds Al-Youm satellite channel.

Abu Fannouna was reportedly killed in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza City.

In this regard, it called on the international community to put pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu's ultra-right-wing government to force it to facilitate the departure of these people.

As part of the info-war, in which the Israeli occupation is losing miserably, "Israel" has killed 119 journalists in #Gaza since October 7.



Through their deliberate assassinations of journalists in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation tries to hide its atrocities and massacres… pic.twitter.com/jHv2KUlOTR — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 19, 2024

In early November, the Syndicate called on the UN and international institutions to protect press workers in the Strip.

The head of the union, Nasser Abu Bakr, delivered a letter of protest to the UN offices in this city to denounce the crimes committed against journalists in this territory.

Since the beginning of the aggression, Israel has launched attacks against some fifty headquarters of institutions in this sector, including the offices of Al Jazeera, Palestine TV, Maan news agencies, as well as Al Quds and Al Ayyam newspapers.





