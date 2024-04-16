Gaza Strip: Israel Releases 150 Detained Palestinians

In recent weeks, Palestinian authorities and non-governmental organizations have accused Israel of torturing those arrested in Gaza, many of whom are transferred to unknown locations.

On Tuesday, Israeli security forces released 150 Palestinians captured during their offensive against the Gaza Strip, amid reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees.

The General Authority for Crossings and Borders reported in a brief statement that they were released at the Kerem Shalom crossing, near the triple demarcation line between Gaza, Egypt and Israel.

Israel has detained more than 8,000 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the current cycle of violence on 7 October, but the number in the Strip, under attack and under siege since then, is unknown.

In recent weeks, Palestinian authorities and non-governmental organizations have accused Israel of torturing those arrested in Gaza, many of whom are transferred to unknown locations.

Recently, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor denounced sexual violence and inhumane treatment of female prisoners by the army in the coastal enclave.

The group documented testimonies of mistreatment of women both on the ground and in the country's prisons.

The recently released detainees reported beatings, threats of rape if they did not comply with orders, and how they were forced to strip naked and subjected to strip searches, he said.

Several were tied up and blindfolded for long periods, detained in open cages in freezing conditions and without food or medicine.

The Monitor noted that they were constantly threatened with deprivation of seeing their children and had money and items taken from them at the time of their arrest.