Israel Wants Temporary Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza: Hamas

Over 9,000 Palestinians have been held in Israeli prisons since Oct. 7, 2023.

On Monday, Ezzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said that Israel is seeking a ceasefire agreement with Hamas to secure the release of its hostages before resuming military operations in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel wanted a temporary agreement to release its prisoners, in order to resume war and extermination thereafter," he said.

Noting that the attempts by Israel to release its hostages "by force have failed," the Hamas official stressed that "there is no alternative to a real deal with the resistance."

A permanent cessation of firing is the only guarantee to protect the Palestinian people "and to stop the bloodshed and massacres," Ezzat al-Rishq said.

“You are a war criminal. How do you sleep at night?”



During a speech at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network 2024 Convention, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was disrupted by activists from Black Alliance for Peace and Party for Socialism and Liberation on Sunday.



One… pic.twitter.com/IA8BNPRrQZ — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 16, 2024

He also pointed out that Hamas adheres to its position represented by the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army and the return of displaced persons to their homes freely.

Qatar and Egypt, along with the United States, are mediating a deal between Hamas and Israel to exchange prisoners and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel estimated that there were still about 134 Israelis held hostage in Gaza, whereas Hamas announced that 70 of them had been killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Over 9,000 Palestinians were held in Israeli prisons, with some having died since the onset of the conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, according to HaMoked, an Israeli human rights group.