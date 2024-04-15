Gaza: More Massacres, More Deaths

The total toll, according to the Palestinian health agency, is 33,797 dead and 76,465 injured, since the resurgence of the genocide against Gaza on 7 October.

On Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the killing by the Israeli occupier of 68 people, while 94 have been injured by the Tel Aviv aggressions.

Added to this, many corpses remain buried under the ruins of buildings, destroyed as a result of the Zionist bombings.

The Ministry reiterated its denunciation of the blockades of resources and humanitarian aid, by land, maintained by the Israeli occupier, which have generated a situation of hunger in the strip in addition to the proliferation of diseases in the refugee camps.

Thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians were met with Israeli gunfire when attempting to return to their homes in northern Gaza ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ri5kvzVUQu — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 15, 2024

The above situation is also worsened by the large number of hospitals and health centres destroyed by the Zionist forces, the most recent being Al-Shifa, which suffered a siege of about a month.

In response, the Palestinian Ministry of Health asked the relevant authorities to set up field hospitals in northern Gaza to treat the wounded during the attacks and provide minimal medical services.