Zionist Army Has Destroyed Over 390 Educational Centers in Gaza

Israel is deliberately targeting the education system to erode the national identity of Palestinians.

On Friday, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) denounced that the Israeli occupation forces have destroyed more than 390 educational institutions since October 7, 2023.

“Over 390 schools, universities, and educational institutions have been destroyed in 100 days, the most recent of which was the bombing of Al-Isra University and the re-bombing of the Islamic University today,” it said, stressing that the destruction of educational facilities is a war crime and criminal behavior aimed at destroying all components of human life.”

“The resistance group stated that Israel is deliberately targeting the education system to erode the national identity of Palestinians,” PressTV reported.

“Our people, through their steadfastness, sacrifices, and resistance, will thwart these despicable plans to undermine the educational system and obliterate the deep-rooted national identity of our Palestinian people,” Hamas said.

Israel is a terrorist state.



“at least 60% of homes or housing units in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged. Nine in every 10 schools have suffered "significant damage". #CeaseFireNow #StopIsrael #StopUSMilitaryFunding



https://t.co/Xux4RpusIA — Steve Heinrichs (@heinrichs_steve) January 19, 2024

The Palestinian resistance also called on international human rights organizations to document and pursue Israel for its war crimes.

Since October 7, Israeli occupation forces have killed 4,368 Palestinian students and injured 8,000 students, according to data from the Gaza-based Education Ministry.

Gaza has become “the most dangerous place in the world to be a child. This is a war against children. The killing of children must stop immediately,” said Edward Chaiban, the deputy director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

