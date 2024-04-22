Gaza Strip: Egypt Received More Wounded Palestinians

On several occasions, the Cairo authorities accused Israel of blocking and hindering the entry of vital goods to the coastal enclave from this crossing, which is the entry point for international aid.

On Monday, Al Ahram newspaper reported that Egyptian health authorities received another 31 wounded Palestinians and 49 family members from the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli attack for 199 days.

A source explained to the newspaper that the patients were evacuated through the Rafah border crossing to various hospitals in this North African nation.

Earlier this month, the newspaper highlighted that, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, on October 7, Egypt took in more than 4,000 wounded or sick Gazans, together with some 6,000 accompanying persons.

During those six months, more than 29,000 Palestinians, foreigners, dual citizens and some 7,000 Egyptians stranded in the Gaza Strip also crossed the border.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron call for just settlement of Palestinian issue to secure region’s stability.



In February, the Egyptian government responded to U.S. President Joe Biden by stating that after the Israeli attack, Cairo opened Rafah without restrictions or conditions and mobilized humanitarian aid in large quantities.

From the first moment we mobilized humanitarian aid in large quantities, whether it was sent from the country or received from other latitudes at the airport of Al-Arish, located about 50 kilometers from the enclave, said a statement of the Presidency.

The text thus denied Biden's comments, who adopted Israel's thesis by affirming that this North African nation resisted the opening of Rafah.