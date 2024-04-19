Israel Continues Its Attacks in Central Gaza

In the early hours of Friday, it also launched missiles against the province of Isfahan in Iran.

On Friday, the Israeli offensive against Gaza continues in parallel with the attack against Iran, which would be a response to the Iranian bombing on Israel carried out on April 13.

Israeli occupation forces continue their operations in the center of the Gaza Strip, where they have killed several Palestinians in the last 24 hours.

Among them are two alleged Islamist fighters who died in an airstrike, when they "were identified approaching the troops," said Zionist forces.

Israel also claims to have destroyed about "25 targets," including alleged military installations, observation posts, launch sites, and other military infrastructure.

��

The living and health conditions in Gaza are almost nonexistent due to the hardships of war and blockade. When will this war end &life flourish in Gaza once again?#IsraeliNewNazism#شمال_غزة_يجوع#رفح_تستغيث@Gaza7o pic.twitter.com/EZNn0crZRr — Dr.Hediye Ghazi Ali (@hediye_) April 19, 2024

Among the narratives used to justify the new attacks, Israel maintains that its planes bombed a site in Beit Lahia from which Palestinians allegedly launched a rocket towards Ashkelon.

On Thursday, the Israeli occupation forces expanded its "operational control" over the Nari corridor, a road that divides the northern part of the Gaza Strip from the southern area.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Friday, the Zionist state also launched several missiles against the province of Isfahan in Iran.

So far, neither Israel nor the United States have officially acknowledged the new operation against the Persian nation.