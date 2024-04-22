Netanyahu Threatens to Increase Offensive Against Gaza

"We will deal painful blows and it will happen soon," the Israeli prime minister said.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that in the coming days his country will increase "political and military pressure on Hamas" to achieve the release of the 133 Israeli hostages who still remain in the Gaza Strip..

"Hamas benefits from our divisions and is emboldened by the pressure directed against the Israeli Government," he said in a message on the occasion of the Passover holiday.

"Therefore, we will deal painful blows and it will happen soon," he added, thus suggesting that the Israeli offensive against Gaza will be more aggressive.

Contrary to the Zionist leader's warlike claims, however, Hamas has been calling for a definitive ceasefire in Gaza.



Truly shocking footage. Some of the 400 bodies discovered in a mass grave at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Many of them are reported to be young children with their hands cable tied behind their backs.



Hamas demands the end of the Israeli offensive, the withdrawal of occupation troops from Gaza, the return of displaced people from northern Gaza to their homes, and the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid to rebuild the enclave.

Taher Al-Nono, an advisor to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, said that the biggest obstacle hindering an agreement with Israel was Israel's refusal to return the displaced to their places of residence in the northern Gaza Strip and to a complete ceasefire.

"The Israeli occupation still refuses a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of forces from Gaza, and the return of the displaced in absolute freedom, and this does not lead to an agreement, which is the biggest obstacle," he said, accusing the Israeli government of not being "serious about reaching an agreement to end the war on Gaza."