Yemen Marches in Support of Gaza and Against the Israeli Genocide

The organizing committees of the demonstrations issued a statement announcing the resumption of solidarity activities and demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people, condemning the Israeli aggression and siege of the Gaza Strip.

This Friday, in the capital of Yemen, Sanaa, thousands of people demonstrated in the streets to show their support for the Palestinian people in the midst of the genocide committed by the Zionist regime against them.

Yemen declared its unwavering support for the people of Gaza and condemned once again the actions of Israel, the United States and the European Union.

Sanaa also condemned the actions of the Arab countries that support the Zionist regime and protect it in a military and media way.

YEMEN stands with PALESTINE pic.twitter.com/zrkVoerOyp — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) April 20, 2024

For its part, the Yemeni government congratulated the actions of the Houthis, against the commercial ships of Israel and the western powers.

The statement also formally congratulated the government of Iran for its stance of resistance and combativeness against Tel Aviv’s attacks against them.