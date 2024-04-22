Gaza: 34,151 Palestinians Killed by Israel

The Zionist entity prevents ambulances and civil protection teams from approaching the affected areas to rescue the remaining victims from the rubble.

The Gazan Ministry of Health reported that the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli aggression since 7 October increased to 34,151 and the injured to 77,084.

According to press reports, Israeli warplanes launched intense air strikes in Gaza: in al-Zaytoun neighbourhood in al-Mughraqa, in the eastern part of al-Maghazi camp, the al-Mawasi area and the south-east part of Khan Younis.

One of the attacks, targeting al-Taqwa mosque in al-Bureij refugee camp (central Gaza), resulted in several deaths and injuries, while another occurred in the northern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

�� The Palestine Red Crescent's emergency medical team transported a martyr after an Israeli occupation bombing of a house west of the Nusseirat refugee camp in the central #Gaza Strip.

��Filmed by: Musa Al-Qattawi. pic.twitter.com/a2040ptOsS — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) April 22, 2024

Also, on Saturday in another attack on two homes in the city of Rafah, 19 people were killed, including 13 children. In the middle of the situation, a baby could be saved from her mother’s womb by killing her husband and daughter.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza over the past six months has caused more than half of the population to move to Rafah in search of refuge. The occupying army is about to enter Rafah as part of its siege of Palestinian territory.