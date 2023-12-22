Israeli Forces Have Killed over 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza

More than two-thirds of all structures in northern Gaza have been destroyed, and there are no longer any functioning hospitals.

Israeli occupation forces have killed a total of 20,057 people in the Gaza Strip since October 7, according to the Ministry of Health in the enclave.

Another 53,320 have been injured in Israeli attacks, 734 of them in the last 48 hours. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 70% of the dead are women and children.

A recently published Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report states that the proportion of households in Gaza affected by high levels of acute food insecurity is the highest ever recorded globally, with all 2.3 million Gazans at risk of famine.

For their part, the Palestinian authorities denounced the continuous bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces, with the use of aircraft and heavy artillery, against infrastructure belonging to the civilian population.

Israel continues its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.



�� Follow our LIVE coverage: https://t.co/fD3i9gRqoT pic.twitter.com/dINw9b2h6X — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 22, 2023

An air strike on the city of Khan Younis killed and wounded dozens of civilians. Among them, the Wadi family, who resided near the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and who were targeted by a reconnaissance aircraft, killing at least 28 people and injuring many others. Zionist attacks on the Khan Younis center also left three dead and several injured.

In addition, two people were reported killed in the eastern town of Abbasan by airstrikes; while artillery hit a house near the Ain Jalut towers in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, causing multiple deaths.

Also, Israeli aircraft targeted a car in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, killing seven civilians and injuring several others.

Meanwhile, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, in the house of the Al-Debs family, ambulance services and neighbors rescued the lifeless bodies of six people as a result of a Zionist airstrike.

Also in Jabalia, the house of the Khaella family was hit by Israeli warplanes, killing more than 30 people, mostly women and children. Rescue efforts continue.

In the areas of Tal Al-Zaatar, very close to the Indonesian Hospital and Jabalia refugee camp, especially in Al-Jorn neighborhood, civilians and health services recovered several decomposing corpses under the rubble and in the streets.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Thursday that Israel's war on Gaza has been the deadliest for journalists in modern times. In the past ten weeks, CPJ has recorded 68 killings of media workers in the region.