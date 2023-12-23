Israel Intensifies Attacks in Gaza

Dozens of civilians were killed this Saturday after a series of Israeli air strikes.

Israel launched a series of attacks against the Palestinian territory in order to gain full control of northern Gaza, where it began its military offensive in the Gaza Strip two and a half months ago.

The Israeli air strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp resulted in the killing of dozens of civilians and the wounding of many others.

Dozens of civilians were killed this Saturday after a series of Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardments in the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza and in Deir el-Balah, as well as in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

In Gaza City and its northern areas, particularly in the Sheikh Radwan and Shejaiya neighbourhoods, intense Israeli air strikes targeted residential homes, causing widespread destruction.

A day earlier, an Israeli air strike killed 76 members of an extended family, rescue officials said, when the United Nations again warned that nowhere is safe in Gaza and that Israel’s current offensive is creating "massive obstacles" the distribution of humanitarian aid. help.

Antonio Guterres, the head of the World Health Organization, has reiterated the danger of famine in Gaza as the conflict prevents access to food and other essential supplies.

Since 7 October 134 employees of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and one of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the largest number of UN workers who have died in a single conflict since their founding in 1945, have died. The Palestinian killed by Zionist occupation figures tolls to at least 20,000.