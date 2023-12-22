Israel Puts Massive Obstacles to Aid Distribution in Gaza

Intense Israeli shelling and active fighting in densely populated urban areas throughout Gaza threaten the lives of both civilians and aid workers.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Friday that the Israeli offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza.

Many people are measuring the effectiveness of the humanitarian operation in Gaza based on the number of trucks allowed to unload aid across the Egyptian-Gaza border. This is a mistake, said Guterres.

Speaking to the press, he said that the real problem is that the way Israel is carrying out this offensive is creating huge obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza.

Guterres added that an effective aid operation in Gaza requires security, staff who can work in safety, logistical capacity, and the resumption of commercial activity. These four elements do not exist, he said.

The UN chief noted that there is no security for the delivery of aid. Intense Israeli shelling and active fighting in densely populated urban areas throughout Gaza threaten the lives of both civilians and aid workers. The United Nations waited 71 days for Israel to finally allow aid into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing. The crossing was then attacked while aid trucks were in the area, he said.

The humanitarian operation requires personnel who can live and work in safety. Some 136 U.N. staff in Gaza have been killed in 75 days, unprecedented in U.N. history. Nowhere is safe in Gaza, Guterres said.

Every truck that arrives at the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings must be unloaded, and its cargo reloaded for distribution through Gaza. The United Nations has a limited and insufficient number of trucks for this. Many of the UN vehicles and trucks were destroyed or abandoned after the forced and hasty evacuation of northern Gaza. But the Israeli authorities have not allowed more trucks to operate in Gaza. This is greatly hampering the aid operation, he said.

Distribution in the north is extremely dangerous due to active conflict, unexploded ordnance and severely damaged roads. Everywhere, frequent communications breakdowns make it virtually impossible to coordinate aid distribution and inform the population how to access aid, he added.

The resumption of commercial activities is essential. Shelves are empty, wallets are empty, stomachs are empty. Only one bakery is operating in all of Gaza, Guterres said. "I urge the Israeli authorities to immediately lift restrictions on commercial activity. We are ready to increase our cash assistance to vulnerable families, which is the most effective form of humanitarian aid. But in Gaza there is very little to buy."