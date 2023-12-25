Gaza Strip: More than One Hundred Killed in Israeli Strikes

The media showed images of dozens of corpses piled up in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

More than a hundred Palestinian civilians were killed in recent hours during Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, official sources denounced today.

Health authorities in the territory announced that 68 people were killed following an artillery barrage and raid last night by Israeli troops on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

The bombs hit homes and buildings, causing widespread destruction in neighborhoods and infrastructure, including roads connecting the town to the rest of Gaza, Al Jazeera television reported.

The news outlet showed images of dozens of dead bodies piled up outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital.

“Israel intensified its incursions into Al-Maghazi and other nearby areas to force people to flee to the south of the Strip, which is already overwhelmed by the high number of evacuees,” Al Jazeera detailed.

Israeli air strikes have killed at least 70 Palestinians, including a two-week-old baby, after they hit housing in the Maghazi refugee camp - in one of the deadliest attacks in Gaza since the start of the war ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SRu1vWDEii — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the official Wafa news agency reported that another 23 civilians were killed and dozens wounded after Israeli aircraft bombed homes in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

This town is the epicenter of intense battles between the neighboring country's soldiers and Palestinian militiamen, who use guerrilla warfare strategies to inflict casualties on the invading forces.

Israel considers Khan Yunis one of the key centers of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which controls the coastal enclave.

Deaths and injuries were also reported in other areas of the territory, under fire since October 7.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported on its X (formerly Twitter) account that ambulances and rescue teams were stranded by air strikes on the roads linking the refugee camps of Al-Maghazi, Bureij and Nuseirat.

The agency highlighted that its teams managed to rescue eight wounded under the rubble in Al-Maghazi.