Gaza Is Fast Becoming a Mass Grave: Angelina Jolie

UN Goodwill Ambassador Jolie accuses world leaders of being complicit in the crimes against Palestinians.

On Thursday, American actress and human rights defender Angelina Jolie denounced that Gaza is becoming a "mass grave" and accused world leaders of being complicit for not acting to impose a ceasefire.

“This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave," she wrote in her Instagram account.

"Forty percent of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law."

"By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the United Nations Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes,” she stressed.

After the military actions deployed by the Palestinian resistance in Israeli territory on October 7, Israel began a bombardment against Gaza that has not stopped or targeted.

As of Nov. 2, the relentless Israeli bombing of Gaza has killed 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children and 2,290 women, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry..

Due to her commitment and humanitarian work, Angelina Jolie was named Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2003.

As ambassador she has visited more than 40 crisis areas, including Libya, Bosnia, Haiti, Congo, Syria and Iraq, and has especially denounced sexual violence against women in wars.