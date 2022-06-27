Gas Supply by Turkish Stream Restarts - Gazprom

Gas supplies via the Turkish Stream pipeline have resumed, Gazprom reported.

The Russian company made this known through its Telegram channel, announcing the completion of the pipeline's annual preventive maintenance.

"The preventive maintenance works on the TurkStream gas pipeline, scheduled for the period from June 21 to 28, 2022, have been completed. Gas transportation resumed today [June 27] from 8:00 p.m. [GMT +3]" Gazprom said.

The June 21-28 suspension for maintenance reasons was previously announced by Gazprom on June 18 after consultation with all concerned parties.

Crossing the Black Sea, the Turkish Stream pipeline carries natural gas from Russia to Turkey, providing an alternative gas supply to Europe.

In December 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the project that would replace the South Stream pipeline. The Turkish Stream reaches an annual capacity of 31.5 million cubic meters of gas.