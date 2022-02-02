Gazprom: To Take Legal Actions on Polish PGNiG

On Wednesday, Poland’s oil and gas company said in a statement that the Russian Gazprom company had issued legal action against PGNiG (Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo).

Russian Gazprom has carried out legal action against the Polish oil and gas company PGNiG (Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo), referring to the joint venture management EuRoPol GAZ (the operator of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline).

"PGNiG company has been summoned to the arbitration court by Gazprom regarding the dividend payment from the profit of EuRoPol GAZ SA and the violation of rights in accordance with corporate governance, which belongs to Gazprom and the board members of EurRoPol GAZ appointed by Gazprom," reads the statement.

According to the PGNiG company, Gazprom's requirements are "completely unfounded."

The company said that "PGNiG exercises the rights and duties of EuRoPol GAZ shareholder in accordance with the provisions of applicable law, and decisions on the distribution of net profits for this financial year are taken by the general meeting of EuRoPol GAZ."

In addition, the document decreed, "PGNiG will take legal steps to prove that Gazprom's claims are unreasonable."

While Gazprom holds 48.82% of shares, PGNiG owns 51.18% of the equity capital of EurRoPol GAZ through its subsidiary Gas-Trading SA.