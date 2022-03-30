EU Authorities Raid Gazprom Offices in Germany

EU was requested to investigate Gazprom into the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

At the beginning of the current year, the EU's antitrust chief was requested by some European lawmakers to open an inquiry on Gazprom to find out whether the company was abusing its power to persuade policymakers for the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

A raid was carried out by the EU authorities in Germany, in offices of Gazprom PJSC's units to investigate the allegations of the Russian energy giant's role in the sharp increase of prices in European countries. It was reported that the EU officials explore the offices of Gazprom's Germania GmbH and Wings GmbH which represent the supply of about 20 percent of the German market.

Last January, Margrethe Vestager, the EU's antitrust chief, was waiting for the answer on Gazprom about if the Russian energy giant was taking advantage of its power by deliberately reducing supplies, intended to raise prices to press policymakers to grant permission on the Nord Stream 2 project.

The company has denied the accusations of anti-competitive behavior, saying that the supply has been distributed according to its contracts. Vladimir Putin, Russian President alongside the country's energy officials, noted that EU policies, including a halt in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, are liable for the current energy crisis.

EU raids Russia's Gazprom offices in Germany, Bloomberg reports. Investigation over anti-completive behaviour that may have led to price hikes started before war in #Ukraine.https://t.co/SZI5wqaz3w — Kristina Jovanovski (@kjovano) March 30, 2022

European countries have been facing an energy crisis since the late last year, as gas reserves were at their lowest levels.