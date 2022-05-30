Netherlands: Russia's Gazprom to Halt Supply to the Country

On Monday, the Dutch GasTerra said that the Russian Gazprom would stop supplying the Netherlands.

According to Monday's statements made by the Dutch gas company GasTerra the Russian gas company Gazprom will halt the supply of energy to the Netherlands from Tuesday, as it refused to pay in rubles.

GasTerra said that the halt on the gas would mean that 2 billion cubic meters of gas it contracted with Gazprom would not be distributed from May 31 to Sept. 30. This loss represents about 5 percent of the annual gas consumption in the Netherlands.

The Dutch company, partly owned by the Dutch government, said that "GasTerra has anticipated this by buying gas from other providers." "The European gas market is highly integrated and extensive," it said.

The company added that it is "impossible to predict" the adverse effects that the loss of gas supply will have on the distribution and demand in the country and "whether the European market can absorb this loss of supply without serious consequences."

Rob Jetten, Dutch Energy Minister, posted on Twitter that the country's administration understands GasTerra's decision not to comply with Gazprom's payment terms. "This decision has no consequences for the physical supply of gas to Dutch households," the minister said.

Last April, the Dutch government commented on its plans to end obtaining Russian gas by the end of 2022.