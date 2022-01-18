Gazprom: Accused of Manipulating European Gas Market by NATO

During his visit to Germany, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, noted the allegations of Gazprom manipulating gas prices in the EU, made by the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol. This despite de EC admitting Gazprom fully complied with contractual obligations.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted the lack of unity evidenced in NATO about the Nord Stream 2 project, citing the statement made by the head of International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, which alleged that Gazprom is manipulating gas prices in the EU.

Stoltenberg noted this at a press conference with Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, conducted by the NATO press service. "There are different views among NATO Allies on the issue of Nord Stream 2 but all Allies agree on the importance of diversification of the sources of supply for energy for many reasons, for environmental reasons, but also security reasons," he stated and added that NATO is "encouraging Allies to diversify their supplies."

"Because this is good for the reliability of energy supplies, but also important as part of the transition to a more climate friendly system of energy supplies throughout NATO countries," he highlighted.

"I have taken, of course, note of what Fatih Birol of the International Energy Agency stated that what we've seen over the last months is…it's a reduction in the Russian exports of natural gas to Europe. That Russia has the capability to significantly increase exports if they so want, and also a depletion, significant reduction of the mantle gas in the storage sites of Gazprom. So he referred to this as a manipulation of the European gas market," the NATO official stressed.

Germany has revealed the level of their natural gas supplies - saying they could run out in 18 days.



Russian-EU tensions are at all time high and Russian energy company Gazprom said it has not booked any capacity to pump gas to Europe next month.https://t.co/aF8qPhAiWu — Fortress Evropa ���� (@FortressEvropa) January 18, 2022

The European Commission previously admitted that Gazprom fully complied with its contractual obligations to the EU consumers in 2021.

Margrethe Vestager, executive Vice-President of the European Commission, said on January 13 that the EC is "eagerly awaiting the information" from Gazprom to its official questionnaire about the reduction of gas supplies during the gas crisis. According to Vestager, the EC has not come to any conclusions about the presence of some violations by the Russian company.

The press service of Gazprom responded, saying that the holding is in contact with the European Commission on gas supplies to Europe and has already provided the required information. From last September to December, Gazprom was accused by several countries of the EU of limiting gas supplies to the EU during a period of peak energy prices, manipulating European prices.