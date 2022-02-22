France Responds to Putin’s Speech on Ukraine

French officials described the Russian President's speech on Monday on the Ukraine situation as "paranoid."

France labeled Putin's Monday address about the situation in Ukraine as "rigid." The French party accused the Russian leader of breaking promises made to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and threatening to introduce "targeted" sanctions.

"We are going to implement appropriate and targeted sanctions against Russian interests with our European partners," announced on Tuesday the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. He added that the nation had reserved the right to "step up" the sanctions if Moscow went further in Ukraine's actions.

A French official said that during his speech, in which Putin recognized as independent two Ukrainian separatist regions, had a mix of "rigid and paranoid" ideas," adding that allegedly he had "not respected promises made" to Macron during his visit to Moscow.

The official, who asked to remain anonymous, noted that further Russian "military actions" would not be allowed, adding that the EU is working on a list of Russian entities and individuals to sanction in a "proportionate" response.

Andy Vermaut shares:"Rigid And Paranoid Ideas": France Condemns Putin's Speech On Ukraine: France described an address to the nation by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine as "paranoid" on Monday, accusing him of breaking promises made… https://t.co/Pt1EnJjxOh Thank you. pic.twitter.com/XXAQvoB2oZ — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) February 22, 2022

According to the official, Putin "made a clear choice to break his commitments," noting that talks are scheduled to begin on Tuesday in Brussels for drawing up sanctions.

Macron had condemned Putin's move in an earlier statement and called on the EU to sanction Russia.