Cuba Si France Condemns US Blockade Against Cuba

The genocidal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba was condemned by the Cuba Si France solidarity association on Tuesday.

The association has pointed out its rejection of the U.S. position regarding said blockade, which violates International Law, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its formalization signed on February 3, 1962, by then-President John F. Kennedy.

Cuba Si France outlined Washington's contempt for Cuban people and International Law over 60 long years. The hatred is toughened every day to restrain Cuba from any kind of development.

They also remarked on the inconceivable extent of U.S. harassment arranged against Cuba, even amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic when the Donald Trump administration adopted more than 240 additional coercive measures. A position that Joe Biden's administration hasn't changed.

More than 140 billion dollars represent the damage caused to Cuba by the U.S. blockade. It constitutes one of the worst crimes against humanity, noted the association.

Cuba Si France used the anniversary occasion to ratify its unreserved solidarity with the Cuban Government. They recognized the determination of all the Cuban people, who have faced unrestrained aggressiveness by the U.S. with its expansionist ambitions.

The organization accused the European Union of submitting to Yankee demands and claimed that the Union should be more active on this subject than just supporting demands to end the U.S. blockade in the United Nations.



Cuba is not alone in its fight, reiterated Cuba Si France.