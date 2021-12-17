France-Cuba Solidarity Group Rejects Euro Parliament Resolution

Cuba Cooperation France (CuabaCoop) strongly rejected on Friday the new resolution established by the European Parliament against Cuba, which is based on manipulated information about the island's human rights situation.

CuabaCoop and France Cuba denounced the text stated on Thursday by the European Parliament, a right wing strategy to affect relations between Cuba and the European Union (EU) and the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement signed in 2016.

The European Parliament's resolution was approved by 393 votes in favor, 150 against and 119 abstentions. It asks for sanctions for presumed violations of human rights in Cuba.

CubaCoop suggested the MEPs better look inward on human rights, with severe violations of women's rights in several countries in the region, as well as to join forces in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking more equitable access to vaccines.

The Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) association on Thursday demanded that United States President Joe Biden lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the island, a policy it considered a violation of human rights. https://t.co/R71e4gxOIH pic.twitter.com/YQ7jfcvNGy — News Prensa Latina (@NewsLatinPress) December 3, 2021

France Cuba made reference to the reiterated interest of the European Parliament in analyzing Cuba, a matter that has been present in latest six plenary sessions, highlighting how this legislative body exhibits manipulation, politicization and double standards when dealing with human rights in Cuba.

“If the MEPs were really interested in the issue, they would discuss the flagrant violation of Cubans’ human rights caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States,” decreed the association.

In this regard, the association condemned the blockade, asking for respect and solidarity with Cuba.