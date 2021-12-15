Cuba Reports Another Day Without COVID-19 Related Deaths

Health authorities also announced that infection rates per 100,000 inhabitants have steadily decreased across the country over the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, Cuba’s Health Ministry reported that no citizen died from causes related to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

At this time, this Caribbean nation only registers 309 COVID-19 patients, 8 of whom are in intensive care units. Over the last 24 hours, the new COVID-19 cases were found in the provinces of Holguin (19), Camaguey (10), Sancti Spiritus (7), and Havana (7).

Health authorities also announced that COVID-19 infection rates per 100,000 inhabitants have steadily decreased across the country's 15 provinces over the past two weeks.

So far 9.3 million of the 11.2 million Cubans have received the complete vaccination schedule using pharmaceutical products manufactured by local scientists. In Latin America, Cuba is the only country that has the expertise and biotechnology necessary to manufacture sophisticated pharmaceutical products and vaccines against the pandemic.

Cuba is the only Latin American country to produce a covid vaccine yet it had to appeal to international solidarity groups for syringes bc the US blockade caused a syringe shortage.



WATCH @HelenYaffe explain how the US has hampered Cuba’s covid response:https://t.co/lSMdV7lXZp pic.twitter.com/kapVOOmisA — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) December 12, 2021

For this reason, this Caribbean country has not needed to buy vaccines in international markets or request vaccines from the COVAX mechanism created by the World Health Organization for low- and middle-income countries.

To maintain successful control of the domestic epidemiological situation, President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s administration has tightened preventive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas. This does not mean, however, the stoppage of activities.

With mask mandates and COVID-19 guidance in place, cultural activities in public spaces and may be carried out all over the country for the end of the year.