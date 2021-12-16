Cuba Timely Isolates Four Imported Omicron Cases

To respond to the epidemiological challenges that Omicron might cause in the future, Cuban scientists will soon start trials to test the effectiveness of the Abdala and Sovereign 02 vaccine against it.
“We will reproduce the entry of the strain into the human body in a high-biosafety laboratory. The Omicron strain sample will be mixed with cells that have the ACE2 receptor —which the virus needs to enter our cells— and blood from people vaccinated to test the effectiveness of our vaccines," Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) scientist Daniel Garcia detailed.
"Our researchers are prepared to put our country at the forefront of efforts to fight the pandemic. If our vaccines do not prove to be effective against Omicron strain, we will design others specific to this strain," lFV Director Vicente Verez stated.