Venezuela Slams the Intrusion of the EP in Cuban Affairs

Felix Plasencia, Venezuelan Foreign Minister, reflects his opposition on Thursday to the intrusion of the European Parliament in Cuba and reiterated the Bolivarian government's solidarity with the island.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia denounced the European Parliament's interference in Cuba matters.

In his Twitter account, Plasencia slams the intentions of the European Parliament to use the Human Rights issue in that Caribbean nation as a political instrument.

His statement came right after the European organization introduced Cuba's situation on the Thursday debate once again. This was the fourth time in the parliamentary session that this matter was on the table.

Sostuvimos un grato encuentro en La Habana con el Canciller y amigo @BrunoRguezP, enmarcado en nuestro mecanismo de consultas políticas, y en el que nuestros equipos realizaron intercambios a fin de desarrollar y profundizar la cooperación en materia bilateral y multilateral pic.twitter.com/e9puYo5KNA — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) December 16, 2021

We had a pleasant meeting in Havana with the Foreign Minister and friend Bruno Rguez .P., framed in our political consultation mechanism. Our teams carried out exchanges to develop and deepen cooperation in bilateral and multilateral matters.

"Cuba is the only country in Latin America and the Caribbean about which there has been so much discussion (…) it shows the manipulation of the issue of human rights and the double standards of those who use it with a markedly political background," decreed Plasencia.

He explains that MEP would denounce the systematic violation that blockade represents for the Human rights if they were really interested in the human rights of Cuban people.