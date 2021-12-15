Cuba: Bolivian President Luis Arce Begins Official State Visit

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has welcomed his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, who is paying an official visit to the Caribbean nation after participating on Tuesday in the 20th ALBA-TCP Summit.

The Cuban President welcomed Arce at the Council of State, where the official talks between the two delegations will take place.

Moments before, the Bolivian President paid tribute to Cuba's National Hero, José Martí, at the Memorial that bears his name in this capital.

Arce placed a wreath before the marble sculpture of the Apostle, accompanied by Josefina Vidal, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Antillean island.

The Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, also welcomed the President of Bolivia on Wednesday, to whom he gave a cordial welcome on behalf of the Cuban people and government.

The head of state also visited the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, currently producing innovative medicines, including the Abdala vaccine against COVID-19.

Participamos en reunión entre presidentes de #Bolivia y #Cuba donde se identificaron concretamente donde es muy urgente, posible y de beneficio mutuo la cooperación que ambos presidentes tienen muy claras. pic.twitter.com/UWWrfYQ9M2 — Eugenio Martínez Enríquez (@EugenioMtnez) December 15, 2021

"We participated in meeting between presidents of #Bolivia and #Cuba where they identified specifically that it's very urgent, possible and of mutual benefit to cooperate, about which both presidents are very clear."

In the afternoon, he will hold a meeting with the President of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, at the National Capitol.

Speaking at the XX Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Arce reiterated Bolivia's commitment to contribute to the joint design of projects to advance in economic, health and other essential aspects for the region.

"It is time to walk together, to join efforts, for all of us, truly and objectively, to show solidarity, which is the spirit of our ALBA-TCP," he said.

This meeting sought to define actions to guarantee peace and stability in the area, and reiterated the rejection of the interference policies of the United States.