Cuba On Track to Reach The COVID-19 Transmission Peak

On Tuesday, Raul Guinovart, the dean of the Mathematics Faculty at Havana University, announced that forecasting models suggest the number of COVID-19 cases in Cuba would be reaching a maximum at the current wave of Omicron-related infections.

According to the latest figures recorded by the health authorities, this Caribbean nation went through a daily average of 3,290 new infections. On Tuesday, however, only 2,967 new COVID-19 cases were counted.

Therefore, the current wave's peak would have been reached with around 3,000 cases per day, after which the number of new contagions will begin to decrease until mid-March, Guinovart said at a meeting convened to analyze the Cuban epidemiological strategy.

He also mentioned that the COVID-19 contagion rate in Cuba has grown slowly compared to the expansion of the epidemic in other countries.

#Cuba se mantiene a la vanguardia mundial con 291,07 dosis de las vacunas vs #COVID19 administradas por cada 100 habitantes.



De la población vacunable, el 92,6% está completamente inmunizada y el 42,5% cuenta con 4ª dosis de refuerzo.



Sigamos avanzando y actuemos con prudencia. pic.twitter.com/xL5vYAtFGh — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 19, 2022

Nevertheless, due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron strain, an increase in the number of cases is expected to persist in the coming days. From Nov. 29 to Jan. 15, this variant was identified in 168 people and has shown its predominance.

In the coming weeks, the nasally administered vaccine Mambisa should be added to the Cuban epidemiological strategy. According to the media, there are only 11 of its kind in the world.

The immunization booster campaign started in November and is being carried out with the Soberana Plus, Soberana 02, and Abdala vaccines. Booster doses have been distributed to 45.5 percent of the vaccinable population. The largest number of vaccinated Cubans reside in Havana (1.1 million), Santiago de Cuba (406,412), and Holguin (330,694).