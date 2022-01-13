Diaz-Canel Praises US Activist’s Imprint on Her Defense of Cuba

The head of State also referred to Jrapko’s confrontation against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, which she “fought to the end.”

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday praised the imprint left by activist Alicia Jrapko on Cuba's struggles, a few hours after the news of her death was known in Oakland, California, on Monday.

On his Twitter account, the president emphasized Jrapko's role in the battle for the return of the five Cuban antiterrorist fighters who were unjustly imprisoned in the United States, as well as the return of child Elian Gonzalez, who was also held in that country without his father's consent.

La coordinadora en Estados Unidos del Comité Internacional Paz, Justicia y Dignidad a los Pueblos y Co-Presidenta de la Red Nacional de Solidaridad con Cuba en ese país, #AliciaJrapko, falleció en la noche de este 11 de enero, informa Cubaperiodistas @cubapelea pic.twitter.com/GxPmzTNwus — Bohemia (@bohemia1908) January 12, 2022

The coordinator in the United States of the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity for the Peoples and Co-President of the National Network of Solidarity with Cuba in that country, #AliciaJrapko, died on the night of January 11, reports Cubaperiodistas.

"#Cuba mourns the death of the tireless Argentinean fighter Alicia Jrapko, who consecrated her life to fight for justice on behalf of her missing companions (…) Goodbye, sister," Diaz-Canel tweeted.