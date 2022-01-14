Cuba Convenes Virtual Meeting On US Blockade & Climate Change

"We have high expectations with this event, in which national and international specialists will participate," the Science, Technology, and Environment Minister Perez stated.

On Friday, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) convened the virtual meeting "The Challenge to Save Life: Climate Change and the U.S. Blockade” to be held on Jan. 17.

"We have high expectations with the event, in which national and international specialists will explain how this unilateral measure undermines Cuba's efforts in the struggle for the environmental preservation," stated Elba Perez, the Science, Technology, and Environment (CITMA) Minister and a meeting panelist.

Despite being responsible for only 0.08 percent of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, this Caribbean country is heavily affected by climate change, which could leave much of the national territory below sea level by the end of the century.

Due to its geographical position, the Island also regularly faces extreme weather like hurricanes, droughts, torrential rains, and floods, whose impact affects ecosystems and national food production.



Current US aggressiveness against #Cuba is aimed at hindering the ongoing profound process of changes oriented towards higher economic efficiency & sustainability, new social justice advances and improved standards of living. pic.twitter.com/BFguL6Iwhy — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 12, 2022

To counteract this situation, the Revolutionary government develops "Task Life," a pro-environment governmental program in which scientists and social researchers work alongside communities and authorities. Highly praised by the international scientific community, the initiative comprises actions such as adapting agricultural activities to land-use change and not allowing building construction in coastal settlements. “Although Task Life is a long-term and sustainable project, we cannot deny that the coercive economic measures prevent it from being extended and adapted to new needs. Hence the importance of fighting against such policies," Perez stated.