US Funding of Subversive Projects in Cuba Denounced

In 2020, the amounts sent to opposition entities ranged from US$20,000 to US$650,000 for purposes ranging from training leaders, assisting journalists and bloggers, promoting art and denouncing alleged human rights violations.

The financing dedicated by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) to subversion against Cuba benefited more than 40 organizations, according to the most recent figures disclosed today by the Granma newspaper.

Since its inception, this organization functioned as the economic arm of the U.S. government's interference policy, along with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), for the benefit of the non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

https://t.co/N9FOdG9ehZ Tracey Eaton, of the Cuba Money Project, has said that the State Dept, USAID, & the US Agency for Global Media have all "financed programs to support Cuban artists, journalists, bloggers and musicians" — The Wub (@The_Wub_) July 18, 2021

"According to the figures disclosed by NED, during this year more than 5 million dollars were invested with this purpose, to which other resources contributed to NGOs and foundations that do not appear in the chapter on Cuba, but which act against the island, must be added", the article reported.

This is in addition to the funds channeled through USAID and other similar organizations.

During the pandemic years, 2020 and 2021, Donald Trump and Joe Biden organizations deepened the blockade's impact with new measures.

This policy prevented the import of medicines, respirators, fuel and economic resources to face the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.