Fortune Tanker Shows Peace Diplomacy Can Upset US Geopolitics

Venezuela's Ambassador to the United Nations Samuel Moncada stressed that the arrival of the first Iranian oil tanker in Bolivarian waters showed that the solidarity among peoples can transform the consequences of the U.S. geopolitics.

"Iranian gasoline reaching the Venezuelan people is a milestone in the fight for sovereignty, independence, and peace. Trump and his minions are thinking of a military attack against the tankers amidst the pandemic. His experts advise him otherwise,” Moncada tweeted.

This historic event did not go unnoticed in the Middle East press which emphasized that the arrival of the Fortune challenges “Trump administration sanctions targeting the two US. foes,” the New Arab reported, adding that the oil tanker “encountered no immediate signs of US. interference as it eased through Caribbean waters toward the Venezuelan coast."

The Bolivarian Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza also congratulated the Fortune's arrival and recalled that his country and Iran have always maintained relations of respect and solidarity.

"Today we see the fruits of the multipolar world, the fruits of Bolivarian diplomacy for peace and South-South cooperation," Arreaza said.

"Iran and Venezuela have always supported each other in times of difficulty. Today the first gasoline ship arrives for our town. Thank you, Iran."​​​​​​​

US was is trying to stop Iran from selling its oil to Venezuela,because they are dreaming of overthrowing Maduro government so they can replace him with their puppet CIA groomed Guido !https://t.co/08auZvZhwo — Mizoji (@mizoji) May 24, 2020

In another immediate reaction to events, the international outlet HispanTV recalled that the arrival of the Iranian ship constitutes a further defeat for the White House's attempts to overthrow Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, the latest of which was a raid commanded by U.S. mercenaries on May 3.

"The real thing is that the United States needs to seize power in Venezuela to control the world's oil and gas markets, and thus be able to once again set a price that, while damaging the Russian economy, does not generate losses," HispanTV explained.

“The Venezuelan government is not only an uncomfortable example for Latin America. It has become the key point to defeat the empire's global plans aimed at dominating the world by weakening Russia and China.”​​​​​​​