Venezuela: Armed Forces Strengthens Against External Threats

Venezuela is strengthening all mechanisms involved in defense of its national sovereignty, the chief of the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CEOFANB) Remigio Ceballos stated on Friday.

Following instructions from President Nicolás Maduro, all the military forces in Venezuela increased their operational capacities in every strategic sense, to prevent any threat carried out by right-wing sectors, in alliance with the U.S. government.

Tenemos una FANB integrada al pueblo, invicta e indestructible, en perfecta unión cívico-militar-policial y siempre en defensa absoluta de la soberanía y la Paz nacional. ¡Leales Siempre, Traidores Nunca! pic.twitter.com/bh1DrHB1cg — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 22, 2020

"We have a FANB integrated to the people, invincible and indestructible, in perfect civic-military-police union and always in absolute defense of the sovereignty and the national Peace. Always loyal, never traitors!"

After the failed plot raid dubbed Operation Gedeon, carried out by mercenaries on May 3, the commanders of the Strategic Regions of comprehensive defense and the Commanders of the Areas of Operations looked to the 2020 Bolivarian Shield military exercises to implement the Operation Black First Crush of the Enemy, Ceballos explained.

"The Bolivarian National Army Forces (FANB), the main territorial defense system, guarantees the execution of Operation Black First Crush of the enemy. Along with the Army, the Airforce, the National Guard, and the Bolivarian Militia raises the operational readiness," posted the CEOFANB chief in his twitter account. President Nicolás Maduro explained that the Operation Black First Crush of the Enemy is a civic-military-police unión, working as one. "It is meant to confront the aggressions coming from the U.S. empire along with the Colombian oligarchy, that pretends to spray our sacred soil with blood," he said.



